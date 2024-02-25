The Rabbit Hole
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Children We Left Behind: Book Review
One of the great challenges we face in the United States is the decline of the family unit.
Mar 17
•
The Rabbit Hole
21
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
The Children We Left Behind: Book Review
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Rabbit Retro: 1 Million Followers
Hello everyone.
Mar 10
•
The Rabbit Hole
29
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Retro: 1 Million Followers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
February 2024
Woke Turing Test: Investigating Ideological Subversion
Introduction
Feb 25, 2024
•
The Rabbit Hole
74
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Woke Turing Test: Investigating Ideological Subversion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
Google Gemini & Revisiting James Damore
Google Gemini caused quite a stir this week due to the tool’s apparent hesitance when asked to generate images depicting White people.
Feb 24, 2024
•
The Rabbit Hole
91
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Google Gemini & Revisiting James Damore
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Mark Cuban vs Rabbit: 𝕏 Conversations on DEI
Introduction
Feb 18, 2024
•
The Rabbit Hole
49
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Mark Cuban vs Rabbit: 𝕏 Conversations on DEI
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
January 2024
DEI Denialism
I have observed that when confronted with the real ramifications of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI), a common response is to flat-out deny…
Jan 10, 2024
•
The Rabbit Hole
115
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
DEI Denialism
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
October 2023
Origins of Woke (Law): Book Review
Introduction
Oct 12, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
16
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Origins of Woke (Law): Book Review
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2023
Perception vs Reality: Police-On-Black Brutality
There tends to be a disconnect between what humans perceive and reality; one example of this can be seen with police-on-black homicides involving police…
Jun 22, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
53
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Perception vs Reality: Police-On-Black Brutality
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
May 2023
The Data Dam Break of May 2023: How Twitter Challenged the Racial Industrial Complex
I don’t know who needs to hear this, but data is not racist, yet many people certainly seem to think it is.
May 11, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
121
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
The Data Dam Break of May 2023: How Twitter Challenged the Racial Industrial Complex
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
April 2023
April 2023 Update
Hello everyone,
Apr 30, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
23
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
April 2023 Update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Citizen Journalism on Twitter: A New Age
Twitter effectively serves as the world’s “Town Square” where discussions surrounding ideas that can shape society take place.
Apr 19, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
19
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Citizen Journalism on Twitter: A New Age
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
March 2023
Children are Changing Genders
I was recently scrolling through Twitter and saw a video shared by Ron DeSantis.
Mar 25, 2023
•
The Rabbit Hole
40
Share this post
The Rabbit Hole
Children are Changing Genders
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
© 2025 The Rabbit Hole
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts