The Rabbit Hole

The Rabbit Hole

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DancingInAshes's avatar
DancingInAshes
Apr 19

An interesting future data point will be how many of the black students admitted will go into politics after graduation. If it’s a high percentage of them, then we could ask if Harvard is trying to act like the Bene Gesserit and manufacture the next Obama.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Rabbit Hole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture