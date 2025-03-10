Hello everyone. The Rabbit Hole 𝕏 account has crossed 1 Million followers and I wanted to take a bit to reflect on the journey so far. The events of 2020 were significant factors that fueled my interest in politics. I noticed two viruses infecting humanity:

COVID-19: A virus of the body.

Wokeness: A virus of the mind.

Collectively, the madness that these viruses induced seemed poised to destabilize human civilization. Unsure of what to do and trying to make sense of things I began reading more and lurking on Twitter. After spending a couple of years as a passive observer, I created The Rabbit Hole account in January 2022 but did not begin regularly posting until around April of that year inspired by encouragement from my wife and inspired by a branding design from a close relative. Over the years the account gradually grew.

I hit 1 Million followers on 𝕏 on February 13, 2025 - about three years after The Rabbit Hole was created. In a celebratory post I commented:

Not bad at all for a random bunny account.

I regularly joke about being a random bunny account because that is how it often feels. Staying anonymous means my day-to-day life has not changed much due to online shenanigans, so the platform's scale is easy to forget.

So when I occasionally check analytics and see how much reach the account has it is always a bit shocking. Over the past year, The Rabbit Hole has garnered over 6.7 Billion impressions. When I started posting online, a few of my desires were to:

Navigate the discourse to test myself in the marketplace of ideas.

Advocate for values I believe in with Free Speech, Colorblindness, and Meritocracy being notable examples.

Promote data-driven discourse.

Given what The Rabbit Hole has achieved, I think it’s safe to say things have gone well in these departments. I consider myself very fortunate for how things turned out. Not many people are blessed to have a platform. That 1 Million people felt obliged to click follow means a lot. Genuinely, thank you everyone and I hope some good has come from The Rabbit Hole. I hope more people are inspired to pick up their pens and begin navigating the discourse.

