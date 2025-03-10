Hello everyone. The Rabbit Hole 𝕏 account has crossed 1 Million followers and I wanted to take a bit to reflect on the journey so far. The events of 2020 were significant factors that fueled my interest in politics. I noticed two viruses infecting humanity:
COVID-19: A virus of the body.
Wokeness: A virus of the mind.
Collectively, the madness that these viruses induced seemed poised to destabilize human civilization. Unsure of what to do and trying to make sense of things I began reading more and lurking on Twitter. After spending a couple of years as a passive observer, I created The Rabbit Hole account in January 2022 but did not begin regularly posting until around April of that year inspired by encouragement from my wife and inspired by a branding design from a close relative. Over the years the account gradually grew.
I hit 1 Million followers on 𝕏 on February 13, 2025 - about three years after The Rabbit Hole was created. In a celebratory post I commented:
Not bad at all for a random bunny account.
I regularly joke about being a random bunny account because that is how it often feels. Staying anonymous means my day-to-day life has not changed much due to online shenanigans, so the platform's scale is easy to forget.
So when I occasionally check analytics and see how much reach the account has it is always a bit shocking. Over the past year, The Rabbit Hole has garnered over 6.7 Billion impressions. When I started posting online, a few of my desires were to:
Navigate the discourse to test myself in the marketplace of ideas.
Advocate for values I believe in with Free Speech, Colorblindness, and Meritocracy being notable examples.
Promote data-driven discourse.
Given what The Rabbit Hole has achieved, I think it’s safe to say things have gone well in these departments. I consider myself very fortunate for how things turned out. Not many people are blessed to have a platform. That 1 Million people felt obliged to click follow means a lot. Genuinely, thank you everyone and I hope some good has come from The Rabbit Hole. I hope more people are inspired to pick up their pens and begin navigating the discourse.
This article was also posted on 𝕏.
Congrats rabbit!
Incredible work. Thanks for pushing us all to be better.