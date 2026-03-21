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ConnorsConquest's avatar
ConnorsConquest
Jun 14

Great research. I mostly use Google Gemini for my stuff, I use the word "tranny" casually and Gemini had an aneurysm *hearing* the word, putting it into it's logic box, and then using that phrase towards my prompt two days ago. I'm genuinely curious what the list of words are that each AI company restricts their AI systems from recognizing.

If you ever want to go down a different rabbit hole;

1. Shit test AI to see which will generate a photo of Epstein (Google Gemini wouldn't). A shortcut you can do is upload a photo of Epstein, and then modify from there.

2. See how far you can go with adding people besides Epstein.

3. See which AI systems will generate actor's/actresses in movie costumes.

...

Back to shit posting.

🌊

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Fredrik Östman's avatar
Fredrik Östman
Mar 22

By using the word "misgender" in the Woke/Liberal sense (I assume), you are entering the Woke/Liberal world yourself. Claude's answer is actually better. The false premises of the question are obvious. You are requiring you interlocutor to play along in what is rather a narcissist game of a forced shared fantasy replacing reality (which is what Woke/Liberalism is all about). Claude refuses to play victim.

Actually, in the real world, misgendering is exactly what Caitlyn Jenner demands us to do. A man is a man and a woman is a woman and the rest, except for some rare cases of development faults, to which Caitlyn Jenner does not belong, is mental disturbances and fantasies. Misgendering is calling a man a woman or vice versa.

The last example is just so American (probably informed by retarded Calvinism). "Retard" is actually a perfectly normal word, and just quoting a word, any word at all, is never in itself immoral or disturbing (or a sure-tell sign of being on the losing side of double predetermination). Again Claude sees through the silly game.

And you used a semicolon where there should have been, I guess, a colon (and the word "means"). But perhaps the AI understood it anyway. Which is disconcerting, as it could lead to an accelerated deterioration of grammar and writing rules.

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