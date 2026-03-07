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Geo's avatar
Geo
Mar 7

These are oversimplifications in my opinion. The AI models you compare are not intelligence, they are text predictors. So, they work on guardrails. Even though Grok seemed to be more efficient (the tests performed were not topics for yes/no answer) what would happen if you tested it in nazis scenarios? In the best of intentions, my opinion is that this article is significantly one dimensional

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William's avatar
William
Mar 7

When AI uses more common sense with a mixture of morals and reality, it will always work, but the whole world has a different reality that complicates AI! Unique is Free Speech, like reporting news as verified or reporting news as an opinion. Seems nowadays the opinionated news happens before the verified truth, which becomes the end of Truth.

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