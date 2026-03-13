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Brooks Crenshaw's avatar
Brooks Crenshaw
3d

The hammer and sickle should evoke the same revulsion as the swastika does.

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DB's avatar
DB
4d

The degrees in a practical science are least likely to be leftists.

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